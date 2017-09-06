CWT Meetings & Events: 2017 CMI 25

+ In March, CWT Meetings & Events integrated International SOS into its core customer offering. While traveling to, and attending, meetings and events, CWT M&E customers can now access pre-travel advice and integrate further International SOS Services, such as the Event Medical Support Plan, into their programs. Additionally, this agreement allows CWT M&E’s planners and customers to subscribe to medical and security alerts. Customers will also benefit from access to a bespoke Travel Risk Assessment Tool.

+ In staff news, Ian Cummings, in June 2016 was appointed to head the EMEA region, and Kari Wendel, Vice President, Global SMM Strategy & Solutions, was honored as one of the “Top 25 Women in the Meetings Industry.”

+ CWT M&E launched a new meeting room booking platform for the U.K. and Ireland, powered through a new partnership with Meetingsbooker.com.

+ CWT's annual client, sponsor, and supplier event, hosted alongside the GBTA Convention, supports a local cause in the host city. In 2016, that cause was Make A Wish Colorado. (Watch here.)