Menu
Creative Group Inc.: 2017 CMI 25
CMI 25

Creative Group Inc.: 2017 CMI 25

Creative Group joins MeetingsNet's 2017 listing of the 25 largest independent meeting and incentive companies focused on the U.S. corporate market

 

Creative Group Inc.

Appleton, Wis.

creativegroupinc.com  

 

Corporate meetings in 2016: 450

Incentive travel programs in 2016: 112

Top customer markets: automotive, insurance/financial services, pharmaceutical

The Latest

 

+ In April 2017, Direct Travel, Creative Group’s parent company, merged with Vision Travel Inc., the largest independent travel management company in Canada. As a result, Creative Group will be able to supplement its meetings and incentive capabilities, leverage local market relationships, and provide clients with more buying power.
 
+ Leading companies in the technology, hospitality, and beverage and spirits industries were added to the client roster this year.
 
+ Creative Group developed a design approach called i|xperience aimed at ensuring that each experience engages the audience in a personal way to reach the client’s goals. Other proprietary tools launched this year include Event-APP and a refresh of the CreativeEDGE meeting management platform.
 
+ Jerry Murphy, a former vice president of operations at Maritz Travel Co., joined the company’s leadership team as vice president, customer experience. In addition, Paul Herbert was hired as senior director of solution architecture.
 
+ Creative Group was named a Motivation Masters award finalist for an incentive program created for Caesars Entertainment. In addition, it brought home two silver American Advertising Awards, one for creative work done in support of a client incentive travel program.

 

Leadership

 

Janet Traphagen, President
 
Jonathan Irvine, Senior Vice President, Strategic Solutions
 

More Stats

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2016: 133,311

Full-time employees: 168

Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 27%

Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 87%

Visit Us Online

Website

Video

Whitepaper

 

Back to the full 2017 CMI 25 list. 

 

 

TAGS: Corporate Toolbox Corporate Meetings & Events Global Events Planning
Related
CMI25_17_CWT_Composite_Opener.jpg
CWT Meetings & Events: 2017 CMI 25
Sep 06, 2017
CMI25_FWT_Composite_Opener.jpg
Fox World Travel: 2017 CMI 25
Sep 06, 2017
CMI_25_17_McVeigh_Composite_Opener.jpg
McVeigh Associates, Ltd.: 2017 CMI 25
Sep 06, 2017
CMI25_Maritz_Composite_Opener.jpg
Maritz Global Events: 2017 CMI 25
Sep 06, 2017