Creative Group Inc.: 2017 CMI 25

+ In April 2017, Direct Travel, Creative Group’s parent company, merged with Vision Travel Inc., the largest independent travel management company in Canada. As a result, Creative Group will be able to supplement its meetings and incentive capabilities, leverage local market relationships, and provide clients with more buying power.

+ Leading companies in the technology, hospitality, and beverage and spirits industries were added to the client roster this year.

+ Creative Group developed a design approach called i|xperience aimed at ensuring that each experience engages the audience in a personal way to reach the client’s goals. Other proprietary tools launched this year include Event-APP and a refresh of the CreativeEDGE meeting management platform.

+ Jerry Murphy, a former vice president of operations at Maritz Travel Co., joined the company’s leadership team as vice president, customer experience. In addition, Paul Herbert was hired as senior director of solution architecture.

+ Creative Group was named a Motivation Masters award finalist for an incentive program created for Caesars Entertainment. In addition, it brought home two silver American Advertising Awards, one for creative work done in support of a client incentive travel program.