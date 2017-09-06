ConferenceDirect: 2017 CMI 25

+ CEO Brian Stevens is the 2017 chair for MPI’s international board of directors and was recognized as one of the Top 25 most influential people in the meetings industry.

+ In fall 2016, J.J. Wills left Caesars Entertainment to join ConferenceDirect as vice president, business development and marketing programs. In May, Starwood veteran Betty Wilson joined the leadership team as senior vice president, business development. She replaced Mike Fegley, who retired in December.

+ ConferenceDirect was named Customer of the Year for 2016 by Visit Baltimore.

+ In partnership with Landry & Kling and 3D Cruise Partners, ConferenceDirect now offers cruise services to its clients.

+ In April, Conference-Direct expanded its accounting operations with an office in greater Sacramento, Calif.