Bishop-McCann, LLC: 2017 CMI 25

+ Bishop-McCann celebrated its 20th anniversary in April 2017. Recent new clients include Santen, NetApps, Service Management Group, and Barkley & NorthStar Genetics.

+ In March 2017, the company entered a cross-marketing agreement with Blue Grotto Technologies, whose pharmaceutical compliance technology platform captures expenses, certifications, and other data and simplifies the reporting process for meetings that include healthcare providers. The new Event Healthcare Solution, rolled out in August, features the new technology, a Healthcare Meetings Compliance Certificate–certified team, and Bishop-McCann’s in-house speakers’ bureau for healthcare and business industry speakers.

+ In the past year, four company associates have earned their Certified Meeting Professional designation and three have earned their HMCC.

+ The company earned a Legacy Award from Meeting Professionals International’s Kansas City chapter, which recognizes companies for innovation, leadership, and driving positive change. It also was honored with the International Association of Speakers Bureaus' 2017 Award.