Menu
CMI 25

Bishop-McCann, LLC: 2017 CMI 25

Bishop-McCann joins MeetingsNet's 2017 list of the 25 largest independent meeting and incentive companies focused on the U.S. corporate market.

 
OWEN GILDERSLEEVE

 

Bishop-McCann, LLC

Kansas City, Mo.

bishopmccann.com

 

Corporate meetings in 2016: 215

Incentive travel programs in 2016: 6

Top customer markets: insurance/financial services, pharmaceutical, telecommunications

 

The Latest

 

+ Bishop-McCann celebrated its 20th anniversary in April 2017. Recent new clients include Santen, NetApps, Service Management Group, and Barkley & NorthStar Genetics.
 
+ In March 2017, the company entered a cross-marketing agreement with Blue Grotto Technologies, whose pharmaceutical compliance technology platform captures expenses, certifications, and other data and simplifies the reporting process for meetings that include healthcare providers. The new Event Healthcare Solution, rolled out in August, features the new technology, a Healthcare Meetings Compliance Certificate–certified team, and Bishop-McCann’s in-house speakers’ bureau for healthcare and business industry speakers.
 
+ In the past year, four company associates have earned their Certified Meeting Professional designation and three have earned their HMCC.
 
+ The company earned a Legacy Award from Meeting Professionals International’s Kansas City chapter, which recognizes companies for innovation, leadership, and driving positive change. It also was honored with the International Association of Speakers Bureaus' 2017 Award.
 

Leadership

Dan Nilsen, Founder
 
Rob Adams, President & CEO
  

More Stats

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2016: 75,511

Full-time employees: 80.5

Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 5%

Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 88%

 

 

TAGS: Corporate Meetings & Events Corporate Toolbox Global Events Planning
Related
CMI25_17_CG_Composite_Opener.jpg
Creative Group Inc.: 2017 CMI 25
Sep 06, 2017
CMI25_17_CWT_Composite_Opener.jpg
CWT Meetings & Events: 2017 CMI 25
Sep 06, 2017
CMI25_FWT_Composite_Opener.jpg
Fox World Travel: 2017 CMI 25
Sep 06, 2017
CMI_25_17_McVeigh_Composite_Opener.jpg
McVeigh Associates, Ltd.: 2017 CMI 25
Sep 06, 2017