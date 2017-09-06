Menu
CMI 25

BI WORLDWIDE: 2017 CMI 25

BI WORLDWIDE is named to MeetingsNet's 2017 list of the 25 largest independent meeting and incentive companies focused on the U.S. corporate market.

OWEN GILDERSLEEVE

BI WORLDWIDE

Minneapolis

biworldwide.com

 

Corporate meetings in 2016: 475

Incentive travel programs in 2016: 375

Top customer markets: automotive, telecommunications, manufacturing

 

The Latest

 
+ BI Worldwide opened its 27th sales office in the U.S. this year. The new Long Island, N.Y., location is among seven offices that serve as regional global headquarters, in addition to its Minneapolis hub. The company has also recently opened an account office in Plano, Texas, to align with a key client’s headquarters.
 
+ BI Worldwide renewed agreements with technology providers Cvent, SpotMe, and QuickMobile, and added Expedia and Amadeus Cruise to its self booking global participant travel platform in 2017.
 
+ The company continues to expand its individual incentive offering and DIY platform.
 
+ BI Worldwide has been named one of the "Top 150 Work-places in Minnesota" by the Star Tribune.
 
 

Leadership 

 
Larry Schoenecker, CEO
 
Mary MacGregor, Corporate Vice President, Event Solutions
 

More Stats

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2016: 557,000

Full-time employees: 1,317

Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 28%

Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 93%

 

 

 

TAGS: Corporate Meetings & Events Corporate Toolbox Global Events Planning
Related
CMI25_17_CG_Composite_Opener.jpg
Creative Group Inc.: 2017 CMI 25
Sep 06, 2017
CMI25_17_CWT_Composite_Opener.jpg
CWT Meetings & Events: 2017 CMI 25
Sep 06, 2017
CMI25_FWT_Composite_Opener.jpg
Fox World Travel: 2017 CMI 25
Sep 06, 2017
CMI_25_17_McVeigh_Composite_Opener.jpg
McVeigh Associates, Ltd.: 2017 CMI 25
Sep 06, 2017