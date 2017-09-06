BCD Meetings & Events, LLC : 2017 CMI 25

OWEN GILDERSLEEVE
BCD Meetings & Events, LLC
Chicago
bcdme.com
Corporate meetings in 2016: 29,772
Incentive travel programs in 2016: 1,202
Top customer markets: insurance/financial services, pharmaceutical, healthcare/medical
The Latest
+ BCD Meetings & Events launched a new operating unit in April called BCD Sports, concentrating on team travel and corporate hospitality.+ The company earned a 2016 Crystal Award from the Society for Incentive Travel Excellence in the category Most Impactful Effort Toward CSR as Part of an Incentive Program.+ To expand its capabilities in the EMEA region, BCD M&E acquired Zibrant, a U.K.-based events agency.+ 2016 was a growth year, with four new vice presidents joining the company: Therese Kelleher, senior vice president, enterprise solutions; Shauna Whitehead, vice president, global account management; Nancy Medoff, vice president, global sales; and John Gilbert, vice president, Life Sciences Center of Excellence. In other staff news, Bruce Morgan transitioned to managing director, LATAM, and Nigel Cooper, is now managing director, EMEA.+ Sister organization BCD Travel was listed by Forbes as among “America’s Best Employers” and received recognition for its sustainability efforts from EcoVadis.
Leadership
Scott Graf, Global President
More Stats
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2016: 1,005,871
Full-time employees: 1,000
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 49%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 64.5%