BCD Meetings & Events, LLC : 2017 CMI 25

+ BCD Meetings & Events launched a new operating unit in April called BCD Sports, concentrating on team travel and corporate hospitality.

+ The company earned a 2016 Crystal Award from the Society for Incentive Travel Excellence in the category Most Impactful Effort Toward CSR as Part of an Incentive Program.

+ To expand its capabilities in the EMEA region, BCD M&E acquired Zibrant, a U.K.-based events agency.

+ 2016 was a growth year, with four new vice presidents joining the company: Therese Kelleher, senior vice president, enterprise solutions; Shauna Whitehead, vice president, global account management; Nancy Medoff, vice president, global sales; and John Gilbert, vice president, Life Sciences Center of Excellence. In other staff news, Bruce Morgan transitioned to managing director, LATAM, and Nigel Cooper, is now managing director, EMEA.

+ Sister organization BCD Travel was listed by Forbes as among “America’s Best Employers” and received recognition for its sustainability efforts from EcoVadis.