American Express Meetings &amp; Events: 2017 CMI 25
CMI 25

American Express Meetings & Events: 2017 CMI 25

AEM&E joins MeetingsNet's 2017 listing of the 25 largest independent meeting and incentive companies focused on the U.S. corporate market

 

 

American Express Meetings & Events

Jersey City, N.J.

amexglobalbusinesstravel.com/meetings-and-events

 

Corporate meetings in 2016: 70,191

Incentive travel programs in 2016: 3,352

Top customer markets: pharmaceutical, healthcare/medical, computers/electronics

The Latest

+ American Express Meetings & Events experienced a record year of growth, expanding the number of corporate meetings planned in 2016 by 25 percent over 2015, and increasing the number of incentive travel programs by 36 percent.
 
+ In the past year, AEM&E added offices in Colombia and Japan.
 
+ Recent strategic appointments have included Lisa McKenzie as global vice president to lead the Pharmaceutical and Health Services vertical and Linda McNairy as global vice president to lead Global Operations and Shared Services.
 
+ Thought leadership has continued with the release of the company’s annual Global Meetings Forecast in October, as well as “The Physician’s Perspective on Meetings and Events.”
 

Leadership

 

Issa Jouaneh, Senior Vice President and General Manager, American Express Meetings & Events
 
Doug Anderson, CEO, American Express Global Business Travel
 

More Stats

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2016: 5.9 million

Full-time employees: 1,500+

Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 70%

Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: undisclosed 

