American Express Meetings & Events: 2017 CMI 25

+ American Express Meetings & Events experienced a record year of growth, expanding the number of corporate meetings planned in 2016 by 25 percent over 2015, and increasing the number of incentive travel programs by 36 percent.

+ In the past year, AEM&E added offices in Colombia and Japan.

+ Recent strategic appointments have included Lisa McKenzie as global vice president to lead the Pharmaceutical and Health Services vertical and Linda McNairy as global vice president to lead Global Operations and Shared Services.

+ Thought leadership has continued with the release of the company’s annual Global Meetings Forecast in October, as well as “The Physician’s Perspective on Meetings and Events.”