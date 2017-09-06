Menu
ALTOUR Meetings & Incentives: 2017 CMI 25

ALTOUR M&I joins MeetingsNet's 2017 listing of the 25 largest independent meeting and incentive companies focused on the U.S. corporate market

 

 

ALTOUR 

Meetings & Incentives 

Minneapolis  

altour.com/meetings-incentives 

 

Corporate meetings in 2016: 343

Incentive travel programs in 2016: 47

Top customer markets: food industry, healthcare/medical, entertainment/fashion

The Latest

 

+ Corporate United selected ALTOUR M&I as its preferred meeting, incentive, event technology, and strategic meetings management supplier.
 
+ Experiencing steady growth over the past year, ALTOUR M&I increased its staff to 75 full-time meeting, event, and technology planners.
 
+ Kim Holste was promoted to vice president of operations and Wendy Markert was welcomed as the new director of account management.
 
+ Parent company ALTOUR International was named to Travel Weekly’s 2017 Power List, providing meeting clients with access to $2.6 billion in buying power.
 

Leadership

 

 
Mary Sue Leathers,
President of Meetings & Incentives
 
Alexandre Chemla, Owner
 
Barry Noskeau, COO 

More Stats

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2016: 92,623

Full-time employees: 1,421

Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 5.5%

Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 9%

Back to the full 2017 CMI 25 list.

 

