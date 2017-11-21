What Am I Most Grateful For?

As I started thinking about people I need to talk with for an upcoming story, I ran into the weirdest problem—there are just too many options! The meetings, events, and hospitality industry is ridiculously rich with thoughtful, interesting, independent thinkers and researchers. It’s an almost embarrassing wealth of brilliance I have to tap into.

And these are just the people I already know about. I can only imagine how many more beautiful brains I haven’t had the joy to encounter, how many unique and fascinating perspectives that I haven’t been able to connect our readers with, how many cool ideas are out there that haven’t crossed my path.

I like to take this grace period we have in the U.S. that falls between the ghosts and ghouls of Halloween and the crazed partying and gifting roaring toward us in late December to take time to reflect on all that I have to be grateful for. In addition to a safe and healthy home (sporting a brand-new kitchen, no less—and I am also very grateful I’m no longer living in a construction zone!), a loving spouse, friends I can count on no matter what, kids that are happy in their “adulting” journeys, a sweet pup who walks me in the woods every day, parents and sisters I can’t wait to see over the holiday weekend, and of course good health…I have so much to be grateful for in my personal life.

And I get to work with you each and every day—you brilliant, funky, fabulous, unique, wonderful, opinionated, sharing, and caring people who populate this amazing industry. I want to thank you for letting me into your world, for showing me how you get it all done despite daily—sometimes hourly—challenges, for telling me your stories so I can be a platform for your voices to be heard more widely.

It is a privilege, and one I do not take lightly. So thank you for being who and what you are, for doing what you do, and for letting me be a part of it. I am grateful for all of it, and pledge to do my best to live up to the trust you place in me to when you let me share your stories.

Wishing a peaceful, fun, and delicious Thanksgiving for those in the U.S. who celebrate, and time for reflection and gratitude for all.