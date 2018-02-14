Menu
Study: Compliance, Wellness Programs Are the Biggest Trends of 2018

healthy meeting
New IRF survey of 2018 industry trends show regulations and well-being are top 10 trends for meeting and incentives professionals.

The Incentive Research Foundation has just released The IRF 2018 Trends Study, highlighting cultural shifts, innovations, and policy changes that will impact the non-cash rewards industry this year.

Industry optimism has caused an increase in annual spending, but despite this the increase in budgets has yet to catch up with an increase in costs.

Destinations are headed off the beaten track, and merchandise is becoming more meaningful, but incentive and events planners are facing more regulation and reporting.

The biggest increase in the top 10 trends was in program elements centering around wellness, so plan on 2018 being the healthiest year yet.

 

 

 

