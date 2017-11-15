SPIN Launches Recognition Program for Seasoned Planners

SPIN: Senior Professionals Industry Network has released the list of winners of its inaugural SPIN: 40 over 40 program, which honors veteran planners for their work as influencers, innovators, and pioneers in the meetings and events industry.
SPIN Founder Shawna Suckow calls the depth and breadth of what the honorees have achieved “amazing,” adding, “Just like our membership, this list is diverse and includes planners for large corporations, associations, and smaller third-party agencies. Our award recipients speak, they teach, they plan large conferences and small incentive programs, work locally and globally, and find time to mentor and volunteer.” Winners each receive complimentary registration for SPINCon 2017, and another free pass they can give to their nominator or a fellow qualified planner. They will be recognized at the conference, which will be held at the Great Wolf Lodge in Grapevine, Texas, December 3–5.
“This is an exciting and humbling honor to be recognized by SPIN for my contributions to the industry,” says Terri Woodin, CMP, of Meeting Sites Resources. “There are so many truly amazing planners around the globe that work tirelessly to achieve great things for this industry, their company, and themselves, so to be selected as one of the first 40 is very rewarding.”
Another honoree, Marti Fox, CMP, CMM, CPECP, of GlobalGoals, Inc., says, “We have taken different paths to get where we are today and are all committed to the elevation of the meeting planning profession.”
Here’s the full list of SPIN: 40 over 40 winners:
Deborah Agricola Kuns, CMP, Frosch & Christine Peat International
Jan Aument, CTSM Silver, Good Plan Jan
Melissa Benowitz, MRB Meetings & Management, LLC
Lisa Boyd, CMP, CEM, CASE, Institute for Electrical & Electronics Engineers (IEEE)
Patrice Bradshaw, CMP, Boeing
Jody Brandes, CMP, CMM, Genentech
Mozella L. Brown, CMP, M. L. Brown & Associates
Carolyn Browning, CMP, CMM, HMCC, MEETing Needs, LLC
Alexandra Carvalho-Lukachova, CMP, Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc. (Kaiser Permanente)
Carolyn Davis, CMP, Strategic Meeting Partners, LLC
Corné Engelbrecht, CMP, Conference Consultancy South Africa (Pty) Ltd
Marti Fox, CMP, CMM, CPECP, GlobalGoals, Inc.
Leticia Harnung, LMH Consulting Services, LLC
Lori Hedrick, MHA, CMM, CMP, CSEP, Burroughs Wellcome Fund
Abbey Herman, CMM, Meeting and Event Consultant for Fortune 500 Companies
Donna Johnson, CMP, CMM, Capitol Hill Management Services (CHMS)
Desirée Knight, CMP, The American Railway Engineering and Maintenance-of-Way Association (AREMA)
Christy Lamagna, CMP, CMM, CTSM, Strategic Meetings and Events
Wendy Laugesen, CMP, MarkLogic
Michael D. Lynn, CEM, CME, CMM, CMP, CPC, CPECP, Global Protocol, Etiquette and Civility Academy | Professional Tradeshow Resources
Pam Martin, Creative Meetings & Incentives (CM&I)
Terry Matthews-Lombardo, CMP, TML Services Group, LLC
Deborah Molique, Molique EPS
Pat Moore, CMP, Mattel
Annette Naif, Naif Productions
Natalie Norris, CMP, CMM, Meetings and More, Inc.
Qualena Odom-Royes, CSEP, CMP, CDMP, EventEssentials, LLC
Barbara Ozenbaugh, CMP, CAE, Seaside Event & Non-Profit Management
Sanece Marie Poolas, Strategic Meetings & Events
Dana L Saal CMP, CAE, Saal Meeting Consulting
Heather Sampson, CMP, DES, Aspire Meetings & Events, LLC
Bonni Scepkowski, Stellar Meetings & Events
Arlene Schilke, CMP, Timewise Event Management Inc.
Marilee Sonneman, CMP, DMCP, Spotlight Sojourns
Karin Soyster Fitzgerald, CMP, CAE, International Association of Fire Chiefs
Chip G. Stockton, CMP, Conference ConCepts, Inc.
Tracy Stuckrath, CSEP, CMM, CHC, CFPM, Thrive! Meetings & Events
Heather Switzer, CMP, Winsight, LLC
Peg Wolschon, CMP, CTA, Calyx Software
Terri Woodin, CMP, Meeting Sites Resource