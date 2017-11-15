SPIN Launches Recognition Program for Seasoned Planners

SPIN: Senior Professionals Industry Network has released the list of winners of its inaugural SPIN: 40 over 40 program, which honors veteran planners for their work as influencers, innovators, and pioneers in the meetings and events industry.

SPIN Founder Shawna Suckow calls the depth and breadth of what the honorees have achieved “amazing,” adding, “Just like our membership, this list is diverse and includes planners for large corporations, associations, and smaller third-party agencies. Our award recipients speak, they teach, they plan large conferences and small incentive programs, work locally and globally, and find time to mentor and volunteer.” Winners each receive complimentary registration for SPINCon 2017, and another free pass they can give to their nominator or a fellow qualified planner. They will be recognized at the conference, which will be held at the Great Wolf Lodge in Grapevine, Texas, December 3–5.

“This is an exciting and humbling honor to be recognized by SPIN for my contributions to the industry,” says Terri Woodin, CMP, of Meeting Sites Resources. “There are so many truly amazing planners around the globe that work tirelessly to achieve great things for this industry, their company, and themselves, so to be selected as one of the first 40 is very rewarding.”

Another honoree, Marti Fox, CMP, CMM, CPECP, of GlobalGoals, Inc., says, “We have taken different paths to get where we are today and are all committed to the elevation of the meeting planning profession.”

Here’s the full list of SPIN: 40 over 40 winners:

Deborah Agricola Kuns, CMP, Frosch & Christine Peat International

Jan Aument, CTSM Silver, Good Plan Jan

Melissa Benowitz, MRB Meetings & Management, LLC

Lisa Boyd, CMP, CEM, CASE, Institute for Electrical & Electronics Engineers (IEEE)

Patrice Bradshaw, CMP, Boeing

Jody Brandes, CMP, CMM, Genentech

Mozella L. Brown, CMP, M. L. Brown & Associates

Carolyn Browning, CMP, CMM, HMCC, MEETing Needs, LLC

Alexandra Carvalho-Lukachova, CMP, Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc. (Kaiser Permanente)

Carolyn Davis, CMP, Strategic Meeting Partners, LLC

Corné Engelbrecht, CMP, Conference Consultancy South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Marti Fox, CMP, CMM, CPECP, GlobalGoals, Inc.

Leticia Harnung, LMH Consulting Services, LLC

Lori Hedrick, MHA, CMM, CMP, CSEP, Burroughs Wellcome Fund

Abbey Herman, CMM, Meeting and Event Consultant for Fortune 500 Companies

Donna Johnson, CMP, CMM, Capitol Hill Management Services (CHMS)

Desirée Knight, CMP, The American Railway Engineering and Maintenance-of-Way Association (AREMA)

Christy Lamagna, CMP, CMM, CTSM, Strategic Meetings and Events

Wendy Laugesen, CMP, MarkLogic

Michael D. Lynn, CEM, CME, CMM, CMP, CPC, CPECP, Global Protocol, Etiquette and Civility Academy | Professional Tradeshow Resources

Pam Martin, Creative Meetings & Incentives (CM&I)

Terry Matthews-Lombardo, CMP, TML Services Group, LLC

Deborah Molique, Molique EPS

Pat Moore, CMP, Mattel

Annette Naif, Naif Productions

Natalie Norris, CMP, CMM, Meetings and More, Inc.

Qualena Odom-Royes, CSEP, CMP, CDMP, EventEssentials, LLC

Barbara Ozenbaugh, CMP, CAE, Seaside Event & Non-Profit Management

Sanece Marie Poolas, Strategic Meetings & Events

Dana L Saal CMP, CAE, Saal Meeting Consulting

Heather Sampson, CMP, DES, Aspire Meetings & Events, LLC

Bonni Scepkowski, Stellar Meetings & Events

Arlene Schilke, CMP, Timewise Event Management Inc.

Marilee Sonneman, CMP, DMCP, Spotlight Sojourns

Karin Soyster Fitzgerald, CMP, CAE, International Association of Fire Chiefs

Chip G. Stockton, CMP, Conference ConCepts, Inc.

Tracy Stuckrath, CSEP, CMM, CHC, CFPM, Thrive! Meetings & Events

Heather Switzer, CMP, Winsight, LLC

Peg Wolschon, CMP, CTA, Calyx Software

Terri Woodin, CMP, Meeting Sites Resource