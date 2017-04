Rather than make members choose between competing events, Meeting Professionals International and the Society for Incentive Travel Excellence will collaborate on a Global Forum next January 12–14 at the Rome Cavalieri Waldorf Astoria, Rome. The event will focus on sharing industry knowledge, networking, and education. MPI President and CEO, Paul Van Deventer, says, “We believe our members in the region will welcome the opportunity to learn and network alongside SITE members.” Annamaria Ruffini, CIS, CEO, Events In & Out S.R.L. and SITE president-elect, says, “As a member of both SITE and MPI, I believe that collaborating to host a global event will be a major plus for members of both organizations,” and says that the two organizations share, “an international spirit.”

MPI is also going international with the expansion of its its in-demand Experiential Events Series. Building on the success of previous sold-out behind-the-scenes learning experiences at SXSW and the Miss America production, for the first time this year’s program includes a cruise experience and a European event. The Royal Caribbean Experience takes place onboard The Allure of the Seas cruise ship from May 5–11. (30 clock hours of the Culinary Event Management and Event Production Certificates.)

From September 3–5 meeting planners can sign up for 20 clock hours of the MPI Festival Production Certificate with Entertainment Focus at the 74th Venice International Film Festival.

U.S.-based events include a return to SXSW this month, the Indianapolis 500 in May, and the Hawaii Food and Wine Festival in November. The program offers the MPI Event Design Certificate (20 Clock Hours) at C2 Montreal, also in May.

Each event is limited to 30 attendees to provide an intimate learning experience. More details and registration information can be found here.