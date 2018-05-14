Quiz: How Change-Friendly Is Your Mindset?

New business models, digital disruptions, mergers and acquisitions … today’s world is a constant state of flux. Do you tend to embrace the challenges change brings, or want to duck and hope it passes by leaving you unscathed? At this year’s Pharma Forum, held in Philadelphia in March, Monica Dickenson, CMP, SMMC, Pharma Forum 2018 co-chair and head of global meetings and events with Shire Pharmaceutical, shared strategies on how to face change head-on, develop an action plan, and build the team you need to stay ahead of the ever-moving curve. But first, she offered this quiz to help participants assess where they stand when it comes to dealing with change.

Which of these statements do you agree with?

1. I can’t change.

2. When I don’t understand something, I like to slow down and try to figure it out.

3. I am intimidated by new challenges.

4. I have been told by others that I am smart.

5. Learning is fun.

6. I often feel unmotivated to learn.

7. I have a fear of failure.

8. When I perform poorly, I do not get discouraged.

9. When I don’t understand something, I get very frustrated and want to give up.

10. I see change as an opportunity.

Source: Carol S. Dweck, PhD, Mindset, The New Psychology of Success

Scoring:

Give yourself four points each time you answered “agree” to statements 1, 3, 4, 6, 7, 9, 10.

Subtract two points for each time you answered “agree” to questions 2, 5, 8.

If you scored less than five, you have a growth mindset.

If you scored between five and 10, you have a growth mindset with some fixed ideas.

If you scored between 11 and 15, you have a mostly fixed mindset.

If you scored above 15, you have a solidly fixed mindset.