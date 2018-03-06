Partners Launch New Certificate Program in Meetings, Events and Incentive Travel

A new online Certificate Program in Meetings, Events, and Incentive Travel is now available for professionals with two or more years in the industry and an associate degree or higher. The Incentive Research Foundation has partnered with the University of South Carolina’s College of Hospitality, Retail and Sport Management to produce the course, which will welcome its first class of students on April 2.

IRF Chief Research Officer, Rodger Stotz, and other industry experts contributed to the program, which focuses on five main areas: fundamentals; marketing and communications; financial management; current issues in meetings, events, and incentive travel; and a practicum. The six-month course takes place online, but graduates are awarded certificates at a ceremony on the University of South Carolina campus, and are invited to a retreat featuring panel discussions with industry professionals, presentations on current issues, and guest speakers. Program fees are $4,800.

To learn more about the Certificate Program in Meetings, Events, and Incentive Travel, or to enroll, visit the course page here or register for an IRF webinar on Wednesday, March 7 at 4:00 p.m. ET.