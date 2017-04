If Woody Allen was in the meetings biz, he might have applied his well-known Annie Hall metaphor to our industry: “Meeting management is like a shark. It has to constantly move forward or it dies. What you don’t want on your hands is a dead shark.”

Moving forward and making change is exactly what MeetingsNet celebrates with our annual Changemakers list, which will be published in June, with a fresh class of inspiring planners and suppliers. We want your nominations!

Who’s a Changemaker? Any meetings professional who is passionate about the industry and who is directing that passion to make a positive impact, move projects forward, and make a difference.

To nominate a Changemaker, send us an email. Tell us about the change your nominee has brought to an organization or to the meetings industry as a whole. Is your Changemaker overhauling processes, driving new policies, or revamping meeting design? Has she pushed sustainability efforts? Connected attendees in new ways through social media? Or championed new analytics tools? The sky’s the limit.

Send your nominations to [email protected] before April 15. Include one or two paragraphs explaining why your nominee deserves the recognition, plus their title, organization, and contact information.