Mindful Mondays Week 7: Mindful Use of Technology

MeetingsNet has partnered with mindfulness leadership expert Holly Duckworth, CMP, CAE, to bring you seven weeks of Mindful Monday mini-messages and two-minute practices to help bring more mindfulness to your work and life.

Week 1: Centering

Week 2: Examine Your Beliefs

Week 3: Set Powerful Intentions

Week 4: Create a Vision

Week 5: Mindful Movement

Week 6: Gracious Gratitude

Mindful meeting professionals acknowledge the stress of their chosen careers—many even thrive on the multitasking and the process, because it enables them to change people’s lives. However, if you don’t take care of you first, you can’t take care of others.

Week 7 Mini-Practice: Mindful Use of Technology

The average American spends 11 hours on screens—at home and at work—each day. As a mindful meeting professional, be aware of how much time you spend on your devices, and look to find ways to reduce those screen-time hours. If that is not possible, try to be more mindful as you keep your hands on the phone or keyboard.

Think about the practices you already are doing and apply them to your use of technology.

• Center on why you are going to use that technology.

• Examine your beliefs around how many hours is too many.

• Set an intention for what you will become as a result of using the technology.

• Create a vision for your technology interface.

• Introduce movement into your technology time.

• Feel gratitude for the gift technology brings.

Another way to make your use of tech more mindful is to add a mindfulness app or two to help you at work, when traveling, or even on your commute. My favorite three apps are Happier, Calm, and Headspace.

In the 24/7/365 world we live in where being busy is a badge of honor, I hope these mini-lessons on mindfulness each Monday have helped you become more aware of what mindful living is, and how you can become more mindful by practicing these lessons just a few minutes each day. Keep practicing through the end of the month, then join us in January to learn more basic mindfulness techniques.

Download your Mindful Meeting Professional mini-poster at www.hollyduckworth.com/mindfulplanner. If you would like to spread these messages of mindfulness to your event participants, email your specific needs to me at [email protected] to learn how I can help as a keynote speaker, training provider, or personal mindfulness coach.