MeetingsNet Mindfulness Expert Lands New Gig

Meeting professionals will hear a familiar voice when they tune in to the Everyday Mindfulness Show LINK https://www.everydaymindfulnessshow.com/ on July 1—that of Holly Duckworth, CAE, who in addition to writing on mindfulness for meeting professionals at MeetingsNet also contributes to The New York Times and speaks extensively on the topic at industry meetings. On the show, she will lead conversations on how mindfulness plays into everything from meditation and spirituality, to passion, and relationships.

The show has already produced more than 70 episodes under founder Mike Domitrz, who started the show as an addition to his Date Safe Project educational program.

"Having Holly, a mindfulness expert who is passionate about spreading and sharing her message to all, taking over The Everyday Mindfulness Show is awesome,” says Domitrz. “Can't wait to see what Holly does with it.”

Duckworth says the show will educate its listeners on mindful living and leadership by connecting the audience with thought leaders and practitioners in the field of daily-applied mindfulness techniques. “I want to inspire people to live fuller lives, and I intend to bring a new perspective to the show,” Duckworth said.