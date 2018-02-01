Menu
MeetingsNet Expert Joins Acquis Consulting Group

Strategic meetings management expert Shimon Avish is now the group’s principal and head of its meetings management practice.

Shimon Avish, who writes for MeetingsNet on strategic meetings management topics, has joined Acquis Consulting Group as principal and head of the meetings management practice. He will oversee the expansion of Acquis Consulting Group’s offerings in the area of meetings management. Acquis is a boutique management consulting firm based in New York City that specializes in global meetings management strategy and implementation.

He previously served as global account director with BCD Meetings & Events, and before that was president of Shimon Avish Consulting LLC, a strategic meetings management consultancy specializing in the assessment, design, implementation, and sustainment of strategic meetings management programs. Prior to launching his own company, Avish was director, meetings consulting, at American Express Meetings & Events.

To learn more about Avish, view his profile and read his columns, including his latest, “Marriott’s Commission Reduction: Don’t Say You Weren’t Warned,” here.

 

 

