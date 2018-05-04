Meet PCMA Education Foundation’s Professional Excellence Winners

Red carpets and black ties were de rigueur at the Professional Convention Management Association’s Visionary Awards gala held May 2 at the Marriott Marquis Washington, DC, where some of the industry’s finest were feted for their achievements.

“Tonight’s honorees and finalist each in his or her own way, has pushed the boundaries of their roles and harnessed innovation to advance their organizations and the business events industry,” said PCMA President & CEO Sherrif Karamat. “They are the best of the best, and their accomplishments inspire industry veterans and novices alike.”

Meet the Winners

Lifetime Achievement winners:

• 2018 Meeting Professional: Ray Kopcinski, CMP, owner, Peak Global Consulting

• 2018 Educator: Godwin Charles Ogbeide, PhD, MBA, associate professor of strategy and hospitality, Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis

• 2018 Supplier: Carrie Freeman Parsons, vice chair, Freeman

PCMA

The Meeting Professional of the Year: Wanda Johnson, CMP, CAE (above), chief program officer with the Endocrine Society, in recognition of her contributions over her 25-year career to both meeting planning and healthcare



Event Designer of the Year: Phelps R. Hope, CMP, senior vice president, meetings and expositions, with Kellen. Among his accomplishments is a redesign of the Girl Scouts Convention in Columbus, Ohio, that increased registrations by 50 percent while shortening the event duration.

Digital Event Strategist of the Year: Nicole Armstrong, CMP, CMM, vice president, worldwide events, Microstrategy, for her work in championing and overseeing the introduction of digital events

Supplier of the Year: Chris FJ Lynn, vice president, North America and emerging markets with business tourism, London & Partners, for his dedication to his customers and deep knowledge of the hospitality market

Community Advocate of the Year: Jeff Chase, vice president of sustainability with Freeman, for his work in developing waste management programs for shows including the Consumer Technology Association’s CES event