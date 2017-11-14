IMEX Frankfurt to Launch “She Means Business” Event

“It has long been noticeable that whilst women are in the majority in the meetings industry, they are in the minority in leadership positions,” says Carina Bauer, CEO of IMEX Group. “We want to play our part in highlighting the challenges that women face, but more importantly helping to introduce solutions. The best way to do this is to bring people together for open conversation, collaboration and learning.”

That’s why her group is launching a new half-day conference called “She Means Business” at the May 14 EduMonday event held the day before the IMEX in Frankfurt show opens in 2018.

The event will feature inspirational speakers and mentors sharing their expertise and insights on how to advance gender equality and career development for women in the industry. It was created in partnership with tw tagungswirtschaft magazine, which last year conducted the “Women in the Events Industry—Equal Partners or Assistants?” survey and a follow-up report in conjunction with the IMEX Group. The survey found that almost 80 percent of respondents wanted platforms to meet and to exchange ideas. She Means Business is supported by H-Hotels.com.

“As an industry we must continue to discuss, ask questions, challenge preconceptions, and push forward for change. It’s only by meeting and collaborating that we can make an impact for women in the industry,” says Bauer.