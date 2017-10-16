IMEX America 2017: The Shoe Gallery

The MeetingsNet editors get a bit obsessed with shoes around the time IMEX America rolls around each year—for example, creating this gallery of shoes that won't kill your feet when you walk miles and miles of carpeted aisles. This year, we stalked the floor at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, where IMEX America 2017 was held on October 10–12, iPhones in hand, to capture this year's most captivating trade show haute heel couture.