IAEE Names Jennifer Hoff its 2018 Woman of Achievement

Jennifer Holt, president of Taffy Event Strategies, was recognized for her role in leading women in the trade show industry with the IAEE Woman of Achievement Award during the International Association of Exhibitions and Events recent Women’s Leadership Forum in Washington, D.C.

“I am honored to receive the IAEE Woman of Achievement Award,” Hoff said. “I value the network of woman peers I have developed through my involvement with IAEE. I am proud to be part of an industry that recognizes and supports the achievement of women."

IAEE’s Woman of Achievement Award recognizes one woman each year who has exhibited outstanding leadership, and made significant contributions to the industry and her community. Nominated by peers, candidates must meet several advanced criteria as well as having a proven track record as a leader, mentor, and role model. Nearly a dozen IAEE members submitted testimonials lauding Holt’s qualifications for the award.

From her early days as a conference organization at National Trade Productions, she progressed through multiple promotions to reach the position of executive director, industry relations. After leaving NTP in 2012 and a stint with VP International launching new events, Holt founded Taffy Event Strategies, a full-service trade show and event management company, in 2014. She also has been an active IAEE member and volunteer.

IAEE’s Women’s Leadership Forum, which featured education for women at all stages of their careers, was held April 30–May 1.