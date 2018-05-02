Menu
he 2018 IAEE Woman of Achievement Award winner: Jennifer Hoff, CEM, President, Taffy Event Strategies (center) IAEE
From left to right: IAEE Women’s Leadership Committee Chairperson Julia Slocombe; 2018 IAEE Woman of Achievement Award Recipient Jennifer Hoff, CEM; and IAEE Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Cathy Breden, CMP, CAE.
Career/Life/Travel

IAEE Names Jennifer Hoff its 2018 Woman of Achievement

The president of Taffy Event Strategies was honored at the IAEE Women’s Leadership Forum for her life’s work producing trade shows and conferences.

Jennifer Holt, president of Taffy Event Strategies, was recognized for her role in leading women in the trade show industry with the IAEE Woman of Achievement Award during the International Association of Exhibitions and Events recent Women’s Leadership Forum in Washington, D.C.

“I am honored to receive the IAEE Woman of Achievement Award,” Hoff said. “I value the network of woman peers I have developed through my involvement with IAEE. I am proud to be part of an industry that recognizes and supports the achievement of women." 

IAEE’s Woman of Achievement Award recognizes one woman each year who has exhibited outstanding leadership, and made significant contributions to the industry and her community. Nominated by peers, candidates must meet several advanced criteria as well as having a proven track record as a leader, mentor, and role model. Nearly a dozen IAEE members submitted testimonials lauding Holt’s qualifications for the award.

From her early days as a conference organization at National Trade Productions, she progressed through multiple promotions to reach the position of executive director, industry relations. After leaving NTP in 2012 and a stint with VP International launching new events, Holt founded Taffy Event Strategies, a full-service trade show and event management company, in 2014. She also has been an active IAEE member and volunteer.

IAEE’s Women’s Leadership Forum, which featured education for women at all stages of their careers, was held April 30–May 1.

TAGS: Association Conventions and Expos
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Lifelong learning
Education for the “Other 50 Years”
May 01, 2018
Mindful Leadership
Book Review: Mindful Leadership from A to Z
Apr 27, 2018
Stasher
Freedom from Luggage Lugging: The Sharing Economy Provides Bag Storage
Apr 27, 2018
Cannabis
What Pairs Well with Pot?
Apr 24, 2018