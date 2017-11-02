How to Become a More Mindful Meeting Professional

At MeetingsNet, we know the countdown to the holiday rush officially begins now. You are busy finishing up your 2017 meeting rosters, and are diligently preparing for your 2018 meetings and beyond.

To support you, we’re partnering with mindful leadership expert Holly Duckworth, CMP, CAE, LSP, to bring you seven weeks of Mindful Monday mini-messages in our MeetingsNet Today daily newsletters. In these mini-lessons, you will learn what mindfulness is, why it matters, and one technique each week you can use to bring more mindfulness to your life and work.

Each Monday you can start your week with a short practice that you can reference during those stressful negotiations, crazed BEO reviews, or horrific hotel room block blunders. We know you are busy—our hope is that you will find two minutes in your day to practice these mini-lessons designed to help you painlessly ease into becoming more mindful, find a short respite from your stress, and be more peaceful, present, and profitable as 2017 winds down and the busy-ness winds up.

For a preview of each of the mindful Monday themes and a mini-poster for you to print and post as a reminder, visit www.hollyduckworth.com/mindfulplanner (free registration required to download).