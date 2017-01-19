Highlights from PCMA Convening Leaders 2017

The Professional Convention Management Association’s annual conference, Convening Leaders, took place at the Austin Convention Center, Austin, Texas, from January 8–11. The host city is known as the live music capital of the world and more than 40 local musicians were hired to perform during the conference at events in and around the convention center. More than 42 local venues in the already vibrant downtown area were booked for events connected to the conference, and two local nonprofits were chosen as the recipients of PCMA’s volunteer activity and fundraising efforts. The conference featured performances from locals Willie Nelson and Shakey Graves, and proud Austinite Matthew McConaughey opened the conference with a surprise appearance.