Menu
Career/Life/Travel

Highlights from PCMA Convening Leaders 2017

Highlights from PCMA Convening Leaders 2017
Start Slideshow

The Professional Convention Management Association’s annual conference, Convening Leaders, took place at the Austin Convention Center, Austin, Texas, from January 8–11.  The host city is known as the live music capital of the world and more than 40 local musicians were hired to perform during the conference at events in and around the convention center. More than 42 local venues in the already vibrant downtown area were booked for events connected to the conference, and two local nonprofits were chosen as the recipients of PCMA’s volunteer activity and fundraising efforts. The conference featured performances from locals Willie Nelson and Shakey Graves, and proud Austinite Matthew McConaughey opened the conference with a surprise appearance.

Start Slideshow
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
A Gallery of PCMA Moments: Vancouver 2016
A Gallery of PCMA Moments: Vancouver 2016
Jan 20, 2016
The Watch List 2017
The Watch List 2017
Jan 10, 2017
I Don’t Believe in Hell, but I Believe in Heathrow
I Don’t Believe in Hell, but I Believe in Heathrow
Jan 13, 2017
Top 10 Tips for Reducing the Carbon Footprint of Your Events
Top 10 Tips for Reducing the Carbon Footprint of Your Events
Jan 19, 2017