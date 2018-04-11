Happy Global Meetings Industry Day!

The meetings industry has an $845 billion annual impact on the economy of the United States, and that is a cause for celebration. Hopefully, you are already hosting or participating in an event with other meeting professionals in your field. If not, there are many events to choose from, a selection is listed here, including a breakfast in British Columbia; a lunch in Sydney, Australia; and a networking party in Istanbul, Turkey. But if you just can’t leave the office, Meeting Professionals International and Meetings Mean Business, are livestreaming celebrations from around the world here where you can watch events over the course of 12 hours beginning and ending in New York with live coverage from Japan at 7:15 a.m. ET across the world to Oregon, at 6 p.m. ET. The live broadcast is free, it will be recorded for viewing on demand, and some sessions are eligible for educational clock hours.

Another virtual event hosted by Positive Impact can be joined here. The webinar: How Collaboration Can Create a Powerful and Sustainable Event Industry will have contributions from Caesars Entertainment and Reed Exhibitions on collaborating to make sustainable events.

Carina Bauer, CEO of IMEX Group, said, “Global Meetings Industry Day made me realize how far the industry has come, and how much further we can go.”

What does GMID mean to you?