Menu
Happy people
Career/Life/Travel

Happy Global Meetings Industry Day!

Are you attending one of the GMID events taking place around the world, or joining a virtual event to be part of the annual celebration?

The meetings industry has an $845 billion annual impact on the economy of the United States, and that is a cause for celebration. Hopefully, you are already hosting or participating in an event with other meeting professionals in your field. If not, there are many events to choose from, a selection is listed here, including a breakfast in British Columbia; a lunch in Sydney, Australia; and a networking party in Istanbul, Turkey. But if you just can’t leave the office, Meeting Professionals International and Meetings Mean Business, are livestreaming celebrations from around the world here where you can watch events over the course of 12 hours beginning and ending in New York with live coverage from Japan at 7:15 a.m. ET across the world to Oregon, at 6 p.m. ET. The live broadcast is free, it will be recorded for viewing on demand, and some sessions are eligible for educational clock hours.

Another virtual event hosted by Positive Impact can be joined here. The webinar: How Collaboration Can Create a Powerful and Sustainable Event Industry will have contributions from Caesars Entertainment and Reed Exhibitions on collaborating to make sustainable events.

Carina Bauer, CEO of IMEX Group, said, “Global Meetings Industry Day made me realize how far the industry has come, and how much further we can go.”

What does GMID mean to you?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Anti-sex trafficking poster
Let’s Not Wait for This Bill to Pass
Apr 10, 2018
Remote workers
4 Tips for Keeping Remote Employees Connected
Apr 03, 2018
Heather Hanson O'Neill at Pharma Forum 2018
Learning How to Light that Inner Fire
Mar 31, 2018
SongDivision rocking out to the 2018 GMID anthem
Calling All Headbangers: Are You Ready to Rock GMID?
Mar 29, 2018