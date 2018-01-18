Menu
Gallery: Convening Leaders 2018

party attendees
Some of the sights from PCMA Convening Leaders in Nashville, Tenn.

Professional Convention Management Association Convening Leaders 2018 took place at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn. While attendees did not manage to break the Guinness World Record for the most people forming the shape of a musical instrument, they did break the record for most attendees at Convening Leaders, with over 4,500 meeting professionals.

The event saw outgoing President and CEO, Deborah Sexton, pass the baton to incoming President and CEO, and former PCMA COO, Sherrif Karamat.

Although many of the offsite events took place at museums, there was nothing stuffy about them. The Country Music Hall of Fame and the Musicians Hall of Fame & Grammy Museum both hosted parties with local food and drink (read: bourbon) and the Music City Center brought in multiple local singer-songwriters to entertain attendees.

