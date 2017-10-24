Menu
Man using a laptop at the airport
Career/Life/Travel

FAA Argues for New Cabin-Only Laptop Rules

A policy focused on research versus politics will likely reduce the risk of battery fires onboard aircraft.

Six months ago, the Trump administration, concerned about terrorists hiding bombs in laptops, decided that electronic devices larger than an iPad needed to be checked in the aircraft’s hold instead of brought into the cabin on flights from certain countries. There was an outcry from business travelers concerned about loss of productivity (and also loss of laptops) and various sources, including the United Nations’ aviation authority, sounded the alarm about the possibility of lithium battery fires in the hold.  Martin Sirk, CEO of the International Congress and Convention Association, summed up why the policy decreased rather than increased passenger safety in his comments to MeetingsNet. He said, “Unless someone has invented an explosive that is invisible to hand-baggage scanners and sensors, but which somehow is technically unable to cause damage when exploding in checked luggage, I struggle to find a rational response to such a policy. Presumably, it will still be OK to carry laptops on domestic flights within the U.S., and on flights originating in the U.S. going to all other destinations. Given that, I am not 100 percent convinced the boarding security checks in Fairbanks, Oakland, and Springfield are superior to those of Heathrow, Charles De Gaulle, and Schiphol. There seems to be a logical inconsistency, to say the least.”

While the policy was dropped, largely due to improved screening methods adopted by the countries involved, it seems that the discussion on laptop batteries triggered further examination of the evidence and a flip-flop on proposed aircraft safety policy. Tests by the United States Federal Aviation Authority found that laptops overheating in cargo holds could start fires that would overwhelm cargo fire control methods if they spread to aerosol cans and other hazardous objects routinely found in checked baggage. This week, at a conference in Montreal, Canada, for the International Civil Aviation Organization, a paper submitted by the FAA is on the agenda for discussion. The paper, which is likely to lead to a change in international policy, focuses on the safety of personal electronic devices and recommends that laptops should always be stored in the aircraft’s cabin, unless the lithium battery has been removed. The recommendation is based on significant evidence. The FAA office of Security and Hazardous Materials Safety has recorded 132 cases of fires and smoke caused by battery-powered devices, and an industry paper, Smoke, Fire, and Fumes in Transport Aircraft, from Britain’s Royal Aeronautical Society, calls lithium batteries, “one of the largest trends in the growth of in-flight fire” and details three instances where a plane crashed due to a lithium battery fire.

 

 

 

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Sniffer dog
Tougher Aviation Security Measures May Avoid Need for Laptop Ban
Jun 29, 2017
Laptop ban
Survey Sounds Alarm Over Proposed Laptop Ban
May 25, 2017
Illustration of hands holding binoculars
The Hunt Is on for a New SITE CEO
Oct 24, 2017
Sue Hershkowitz-Coore, a sales trainer and professional speaker with High Impact Presentations during a recent SRO campfire session at IMEX America 2017
10 Ways to Make Your Emails More Effective
Oct 23, 2017