Enlist Now in the #AttentionRevolution

Whether you’re walking down the street or through an airport, at a restaurant, or in meetings and events, there’s one sight you’re guaranteed to see: people staring at their phones. And you may just be one of them.

We go through the motions of day-to-day life while failing to invest any real concentrated effort into getting anything out of it. We’re lucky if we remember more than a quarter of that conversation we just had. We travel from place to place tuned out, lost in our heads and distracted by technology.

We sacrifice time with our families and friends to answer emails and messages. We give up necessary sleep to check alerts and texts. We lose lives because drivers focus their attention on a screen and not on the road. While we may be exhausted by the end of the day, we feel we’ve accomplish nothing of any real value. We’re failing to honor what matters most.

When do we say enough?

When we commit to focusing our attention on what truly has meaning for us, everything in our lives flourishes. We feed our relationships, complete our event tasks, boost profits, increase productivity, and restore our accountability. When meeting professionals commit to avoiding interruptions in order to engage in conversations and truly connect with their teams, morale increases and profits soar. When coworkers remove daily distractions, they have time to focus on important tasks and achieve deadlines. When families commit to each other, their relationships grow and their need for superficial technological fulfillment decreases. When we as individuals realize we cannot operate in a 24/7 world and that we require rest and recovery to be our best selves, our productivity improves.

Are you ready to make a change? Are you ready to admit you’re distracted? Are you ready to recognize it’s time to pay attention to what matters most? Let’s create moments that matter for our attendees, sponsors, vendors, exhibitors, teams—and ourselves.

Join me on an #AttentionRevolution where we change our habits and behaviors so our distractions no longer decay and our attention pays.