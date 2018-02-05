DIY Identity Protection

You’re working hard to keep your attendees’ data secure, but don’t forget to pay attention to your own. The 2017 Identity Fraud Study, released by Javelin Strategy & Research, found that $16 billion was stolen from 15.4 million U.S. consumers in 2016. And things aren’t getting any better. Here are six tips to protect yourself courtesy of productivity specialist Audrey Thomas (a.k.a. Organized Audrey).

Buy a paper shredder.

Make sure it’s one that also shreds credit cards–and keep it close to where you sort incoming mail. Everything with your name and address gets shredded.

Use a separate credit card for online purchases.

If an online retailer has a security breach, it will take less time to deal with it.

Get identity theft insurance.

It’s inexpensive and provides incredible peace of mind.

Check your credit report annually.

Read through your report to ensure that all the listed accounts are actually yours.

Check your children’s and elderly parents’ credit scores.

They are often victims of identity theft without even knowing it.

Use secure networks.

Access your financial records (banking, retirement, investments) only on networks you can trust–coffee shops and hotels are not secure.