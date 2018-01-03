DHS Issues Last-Minute ID Reprieve for Some Domestic Flyers

The Department of Homeland Security has some good news this week for domestic travelers from some of the 12 states that have yet to introduce new driver’s licenses in compliance with REAL ID, the new identification standard. The previous deadline for compliance was January 22, this year. Back in December 2017, the TSA had issued a warning to domestic flyers from Kentucky, Maine, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Washington that drivers licenses would no longer be acceptable to airport security and issued a list of other IDs travelers should use to verify their identities. This week, the TSA confirmed that travelers from the states listed above will still be allowed on to domestic flights without additional forms of identification until October 11, 2018. However, travelers from Michigan, New York, and Louisiana, states that currently do not have an extension to implement REAL ID minimum standards, will still need a passport or other form of ID as a driver’s license will no longer be accepted to verify identity after January 22.

The bottom line is: All domestic travelers will need a driver’s license with a gold star in the upper right corner indicating that it is REAL ID compliant by October 2020.

Although these deadlines are in place to force state administrators to adopt the new standards, travelers should check DHS’s map to make sure they are not stopped by airport security.

Green states: Travelers can use an unexpired driver’s license without the star so long as they renew and get an upgraded license by October 2020.

Yellow states: Travelers can use a driver’s license until October 11, 2018, when

1. They will require additional identification to pass airport security, or

2. Their state will become compliant and they can use the old license until October 2020 or

3. Their state will get another extension

Blue states: Travelers must have additional ID to supplement a driver’s license to pass airport security after January 22.

REAL ID is part of legislation passed in May 2005 to make all states comply with upgraded ID requirements such as bar codes and other machine-readable formats, holograms, and anti-forgery technology.