Business Travel: What Me, Worry?

Carlson Wagonlit Travel, working with Artemis Strategy Group, surveyed more than 1,900 business travelers from around the globe in spring 2017 for its CWT Connected Traveler Study. While researchers found that business travelers are indeed connected—on average carrying four types of technology—they also learned that many travelers find a lot to worry about when on the road and many use strategies to relieve some concerns, including buying insurance and signing up for alerts. To participate in the study, respondents had to have made more than four business trips within the past 12 months.