Menu
Fingerprints
Career/Life/Travel

Biometric Technology Programs Begin at U.S. Airports

Facial recognition and fingerprint scanning could speed up  security measures.

We don’t seem to be getting any closer to personal jetpacks but flying in America has taken one step closer to a sci-fi movie. JetBlue Airways and Delta Air Lines have started testing biometric technologies at airports in the United States.

JetBlue has introduced a pilot program to replace paper boarding passes with facial recognition technology for travelers on flights between Boston’s Logan International Airport and Queen Beatrix International Airport in Aruba. JetBlue is working with U.S. Customs and Border Protection and information technology firm SITA to match photos of travelers to their passport images saved in a database. The move is aimed at decreasing bottlenecks at airport checkpoints and is already being tested extensively at European airports including Amsterdam, Paris, and Helsinki

Delta is using biometric technology at Ronald Reagan National Airport to allow Sky Club members access to the lounge with fingerprint scans. The trial is in preparation for a program to allow Delta passengers to board aircraft and pick up checked baggage using fingerprint ID scans.

Delta Chief Operating Officer, Gil West, said in a statement, “We’re rapidly moving toward a day when your fingerprint, iris, or face will become the only ID you’ll need for any number of transactions throughout a given day.” How long before this technology comes to conference badges?

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
An arrow made of people
Our Industry Is a Powerhouse—When We Collaborate
Jun 01, 2017
Salary Survey
5 Takeaways from the PCMA Salary Survey
Jun 01, 2017
June meetings calendar
It’s June! Why Meeting Pros Won’t Be Calling You Back This Month
Jun 01, 2017
Laptops on airplanes
Aircraft Laptop Ban Expansion "Still on the Table"
Jun 01, 2017