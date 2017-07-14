AWE-some Chance to Get Involved

Here’s a question for you: Can you name one challenge that affects women in the events industry, and two strategies to help overcome it?

If thinking about that issue interests you, you might be right for the board of directors for the Association for Women in Events, also known as AWE. The young organization, dedicated to the advancement of women across all facets of the meetings and events industry, is now accepting board of director applications for 2018 and welcomes both men and women to get involved. (And hint: That question is on the application.)

AWE, formed in 2015, currently has a 20-member board of directors, with co-founder Carrie Abernathy, CMP, CEM, CSEP, director of meetings at AORN, serving as president of the organization. Applicants must work in the meetings/events, hospitality, or tourism industry, although they are not required to be AWE members at the time they apply. Applications are online and are due by August 4.

For a taste of the group before that deadline, there’s an AWE Meet & Greets event planned July 20 from 6:00p.m. to 7:30p.m at Hyatt Place Washington DC/National Mall. (More information here.) Earlier that day, at 2 p.m. ET, Abernathy and Kelsey Dixon, managing partner of davies + dixon, will be leading a webinar called “Embracing Professional Failure–When Clients Become Duds and Other Trials & Tribulations,” part of a monthly AWE webinar series on professional topics such as financial planning, negotiation, skill development, starting a business, and more.