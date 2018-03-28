Menu
Association for Women in Events Opens Nominations for Hall of Fame

Winners of the second annual awards will receive a sponsored trip to IMEX America 2018.

The Association for Women in Events AWE is asking for nominations for its second annual AWE Hall of Fame. The nonprofit organization supports diversity and gender equality in the events industry and is dedicated to the professional advancement of women. Nominations can be submitted at WomenInEvents.org until April 30th.

Sponsor IMEX America will award each winner with U.S. flights and accommodation for IMEX America 2018 in Las Vegas in October.
Prizes for winners include a lifetime membership in AWE, a profile on the AWE website, and the opportunity to become a panelist or presenter at AWE events.

Nominations are open for the following awards:

The Disruptor Award For an idea or program that has made a difference in the growth of women in the industry.

The Coach Award For mentoring women in the industry.

The Woman of Influence Award For demonstrated vision, leadership, innovation, and action in the events field.

The Emerging Leader Award For a specific personal achievement accomplished within the first 10 years of a career in events.

The Organizational Leadership Award For an organization that is doing the most to support and nurture women, with a specific program(s) that have had measurable results.

The 2017 inductees into the AWE Hall of Fame are Andrea Streat, CMP, of the International Foodservice Distributors Association; Audra Franks, M.T.A, CMP, CAE of the American Dental Education Association; Dawnn Repp of Freeman; Katherine Stokoe of Paragon Events; and Rose Mmbago of Raleigh International in Tanzania. 

