A Guide to Airline Fees: Don't Let Them Break Your Buget

According to a new report from the United States Government Accountability Office entitled “Commercial Aviation: Information on Airline Fees for Optional Services,” there is a wide variation in optional fees charged by airlines that, if you don’t plan for them, could break your budget.

If you really just have to take a double bass with you, Alaska Air will only charge $50 for an oversize bag; and if you have a client who likes to cancel at the last minute, don’t even think of booking with Delta.