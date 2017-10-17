International Live Events Association Delivers, with Experience

In early September, the International Live Events Association launched Experience, an online “content hub” delivering news and trends, commentary, and feature articles by and for the live events community.

Wondering what exactly a content hub is? “Consider Experience the ILEA community’s dynamic epicenter of intelligence—an online resource designed to deliver timely and relevant news, trends, and insight that’s updated all the time and available from anywhere on any device,” said Ande Leslie, ILEA marketing and communications manager.

Content for Experience is managed by an editorial staff with input, and contributions from ILEA members and industry experts. Recent articles cover such subjects as quantifying what creativity is worth to the world economy, or information on trends such as how millennials look to live events to form connections, and more.

Hosted separately from the association’s ileahub.com member site, Experience has its own look and feel, while still aligning with the core message and branding associated with the ILEA website. Previously ILEA offered a digital magazine known as LIVE! “The organization had a great response to the content in this magazine, but content consumption has changed, and the need for something much more visual and dynamic became obvious,” says Leslie.

In addition to content generated by members and experts, the site posts sponsored content and offers advertising opportunities.

Upcoming ILEA Live conferences will take place August 16-18, 2018, in Denver, Colo., and, just announced, August 8-10, 2019, in Minneapolis, Minn. To learn more, visit ilealive.com.