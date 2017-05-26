Menu
Association Conventions and Expos

On the Scene: A Photo Gallery from ASAE XDP 2017

Another discussion pod at one of the XDP Day 1 Lab zones
The American Society for Association Executives set out to provide a pathway for assocations to reinvent their meetings with a reinvented meeting—the Xperience Design Project, held May 23–24 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md. Over the two-day event, 1,816 association professionals and industry partners collaborated to figure out ways to make their meetings more effective, and connected with each other in a business exchange, over meals, and at networking events. From a unique ballroom setup to a musician with a message to deep conversations, business connections, and the B-52s, the American Society for Association Executives pushed boundaries, provoked thought, and fostered in-depth conversations. Here are some photos depicting just a bit of all that happened during the event. (And here's more on the event itself). Unless otherwise noted, photos were taken by Zoeica Images and provided courtesy of ASAE. 

 

