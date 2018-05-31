Menu
Association Conventions and Expos

On the Scene at ECEF 2018

Sam Lippman at ECEF 2018
Start Slideshow
The mixture of educational sessions and super-social networking events at this year's Exhibition and Convention Executives Forum were catnip to the sold-out crowd of 221 event industry leaders.

The Exhibition and Convention Executives Forum, held in Washington, D.C., May 30, offered seven sessions and two networking events—one the evening before the main event, and a closing reception that, new for 2018, offered the opportunity to take 10 event industry technology solutions for a test drive. Opening keynote speaker John Barrett, executive director of ISSA­—The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association, engagingly detailed how he, with just a couple of years in this industry under his belt, is driving rapid expansion by keeping the focus on ISSA's mission to make the world a better place for cleaning professionals. “John’s learning experiences and ultimate success reminded us that strong, yet flexible leadership is critical to both associations and independent organizers,” says Sam Lippman, president of ECEF producer Lippman Connects.

At the end of the day, futurist Mickey McManus, visiting research fellow at Autodesk and senior advisor at Boston Consulting Group, took the audience on a wild ride as he explained his vision of how attendee interactions will evolve as machine learning algorithms mature. Sandwiched in between were presentations by Mark Baum, senior vice president and chief collaboration officer, Food Marketing Institute; Michael Clapperton, chief technology officer, Informa Global Exhibitions (part of MeetingsNet's parent company, Informa); Margaret Core, vice president, marketing and industry events, Food Marketing Institute; Macy Fecto, executive vice president, HR and administration, Access Intelligence; Sam Lippman; Peter J. O'Neil, CEO, ASIS International; Nicole Peck, executive vice president, BizBash; and Greg Topalian, CEO, Clarion UX.

Start Slideshow
TAGS: Meeting Planning Toolbox
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Two men jumping enthusiastically
5 Ways to Increase Audience Enthusiasm and Awareness
May 31, 2018
online learning
Send Your Brain to Indy: MPI Offers Free Virtual Pass to WEC
May 31, 2018
Rawpixel/Getty Images
Congratulations on That 7 Percent Raise
May 31, 2018
CEIR Indext Q1 2018
Q1 Expo Numbers: Time for a Happy Dance?
May 31, 2018