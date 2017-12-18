On the Scene at the ASAE Technology Conference

Photos of some of the more than 1,000 association and industry professionals who participated in the ASAE 2017 Technology Conference & Expo.

The ASAE Technology Conference and Expo, held December 11–13 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., featured a sold-out expo floor, 25 high-level sessions, and a keynote by an actual rocket scientist—NASA's Adam Steltzner, who spoke about how to spur innovation. Other keynotes included a panel Community Town Hall discussion on mergers and acquisitions, and an interactive Fail Fest closing session that explored how failures can lead to improved systems and organizational changes.

ASAE also hosted three pre-conference events:

• Digital Convergence summit—A full-day program, hosted by Community Brands and Visit San Jose, that focused on data analytics, data privacy, and data strategy, as well as how associations are dealing with any related data challenges and opportunities.

• Women Executives Forum—hosted by Choose Chicago, the forum focused on the challenges and opportunities facing women leaders and how artificial intelligence has influenced the future of families, work, and society.

• Keep it Clean: Harness the Power of Gold Standard Data Hygiene—This session taught participants how to develop a strategic framework for data management and key performance Indicators they could then take back to their offices and implement.

Next year’s conference will be held December 4–5 at the same facility.