On the Scene: 2017 Exhibition and Convention Executives Forum

On May 31, 210 event, sponsor, and media executives gathered at the JW Marriott in Washington, D.C., to learn how to unlock new revenues, supercharge the results of their events, and learn from each other at the 2017 Exhibition and Convention Executives Forum, or ECEF.

Sam Lippman, ECEF’s moderator and president of ECEF organizer Lippman Connects, said of the day’s opening keynote speaker, UBM North America CEO Scott Schulman, “Scott’s fresh, outward-looking approach to exhibitions and conventions heralds a new era for our industry—one that more readily embraces change.” Schulman focused his talk on how he is exploring every event franchise for fresh revenue possibilities. CEO of WhiteSpace at Work, Juliet Funt, bookmarked the day with a closing demonstration of how ECEF participants can reap generous returns on their investment when they schedule some white space in their days.

In between the opening and closing keynotes, participants learned from Koley Corte, senior vice president and head of digital, Reed Exhibitions in The Americas; Bill Darcy, CEO, National Kitchen & Bath Association; Regina Hopper, president and CEO, ITS America; Jerry Howard, CEO, National Association of Home Builders; Erin Lee, managing director, marketing, Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO); Sam Lippman; and Terri Toennies, executive vice president of ANSA Productions and general manager of the LA Auto Show.