Next-Gen Conference Participants

Attracting the next-generation conference participant continues to be one of the highest priorities we hear from conference and trade show organizers. It’s been at, or near, the top of almost everyone’s list for over five years.

What our team has learned is that this challenge is less about age or generation, but more about the societal shifts and workforce mega-trends. The rapid increase in career jumping, the rise in gig workers and the evolution of jobs due to technology advancement and machine-learning are disrupting the traditional career pathways for many professions.

Today, we have a better idea of what is and isn’t working when it comes to attracting and serving next-audiences. We’re happy to share insights gathered from working with dozens of conference organizers, but we’re still searching for the best next practices. If you’ve developed a strategy for attracting next audiences that is seeing early success, we’d love to hear about it.

Reprinted with permission from Velvet Chainsaw’s Sticky Fingers newsletter.