Meetings Advocacy Group Adds 2 Associations to Its Board

Meetings Mean Business, a coalition of industry associations, major hotel chains, destination marketing organizations, and others in the travel industry, continues to build on its mission to create awareness of the meeting industry’s value, adding two new members to its board.

Association Forum, the “association of associations,” and Financial & Insurance Conference Planners, a community of financial services and insurance industry meetings and events professionals, have joined the MMB board, now more than 60 members strong.

“MMB’s mission aligns perfectly with our goal of emphasizing how in-person meetings provide the best platform for learning and career development opportunities,” said Steve Bova, executive director of FICP. “While our members focus on the financial and insurance industries, the tenet that great things happen when people come together is applicable to everyone.” Michelle Mason, president and chief executive officer of Association Forum, seconded that thought. “We believe that compelling face-to-face experiences drive powerful results for our association members, and we’re ready to help MMB advocate for the meetings industry as a whole,” she said.

This year, MMB is working to bring its message about the value of meetings to policymakers, business leaders, and the media by creating new engagement opportunities for coalition members and supporters, and by strengthening its advocacy efforts. “The coalition remains focused on several of its hallmark programs, including Worth Meeting About and Global Meetings Industry Day,” said Paul Van Deventer, MMB co-chair and president and chief executive officer of Meeting Professionals International. “We are looking forward to working with Association Forum and FICP on these programs and MMB’s other initiatives to spread the industry’s value story.”