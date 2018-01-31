Meeting Professionals Earn ASAE’s CAE Credential

The American Society of Association Executives just released its list of people who have earned their Certified Association Executive credential from the CAE Commission, and while most were executive directors, senior vice presidents, and CEOs, there were several with “meetings” in their title.

The winter 2018 class of 141 association execs who successfully completed the CAE exam in December 2017 will be recognized, along with the summer 2018 CAE class, at the 2018 ASAE Annual Meeting and Exposition in Chicago in August.

Among the meeting professionals who earned the designation are

• Kyle F. Jordan, CMP, CAE, meetings lead, Financial Planning Association

• Anna Kosova, CAE, director of events, Sufka & Associates

• Kathleen Ridley, CAE, director of meetings and membership, Illinois State Dental Society

• Desirée A. Knight, CMP, CAE, director, education and meetings, American Railway Engineering and Maintenance-of-Way Association

• Bryan Miller, CAE, manager, operations and events, Security Industry Association

• Kimberly Mydland, MHA, CAE, senior director, meetings and education, American Academy of Audiology

There also were several who didn’t hold meeting planning titles but already have earned the Certified Meeting Professional designation:

• Laura E. Norfolk, CMP, CAE, president, Fusion Meetings & Events

• Renita Fonseca, CMP, CAE, executive director, Texas Radiological Society

• Tamela Blalock, MTA, CMP, DES, CAE, executive director, Section on Women’s Health–American Physical Therapy Association

“By earning your CAE, you have a greater knowledge regarding all areas of association management that will assist you throughout your career. Congratulations to the new class,” said Tracy L. Petrillo, EdD, CAE, chair of the CAE Commission and chief executive officer of the Academy of Integrative Health & Medicine.

For the full list of winter 2018 CAEs, visit the ASAE website.