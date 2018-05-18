Infographic: Fun with GDPR

When the General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR, goes into effect on May 25, data privacy issues will go from being simply a hot topic to a critical responsibility of any organization collecting personal information on European Union citizens. For meeting organizers and the suppliers they work with, this will mean some fundamental changes in the way they interact with attendees. To help you make sense of the new regulations, meeting planning company BCD M&E has created this infographic that lays out the basics and some fun facts you might not already know.