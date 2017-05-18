How to Brand a Skyline

Book a meeting at the Omni Dallas Hotel and the 6,660 LED-light fixtures on the hotel’s 23-story exterior is the canvas for your logo or message. How’s that for a brand experience?

Since the 1,001-room property opened in 2011, its been lighting up the skyline with messages, holiday displays, and some logos, but for the first time, the lights are available to anyone who plans a meeting at the property at no cost and with no requirements in terms of the size of the meeting or the room nights used.

The LEED Gold-certified property is in downtown Dallas and offers a spa, six restaurants, and more than 142,000 square feet of event space. The largest of its 41 meeting rooms are the Dallas Ballroom at 31,704 square feet and the Trinity Ballroom at 15,400 square feet. In addition, the Omni is connected via skybridge to the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center with more than 2.1 million square feet of meeting space.