CIC Transitions from Talley Management to SmithBucklin

The Convention Industry Council is switching association management companies, but will keep Karen Kotowski, CMP, CAE, at the helm as chief executive officer.

CIC, which has been run by Talley Management Group Inc. since 2008, has selected SmithBucklin as its new management company. On April 1, the association will move from Alexandria, Va., to new headquarters at 2025 M Street, N.W., Washington, D.C.

Kotowski, who came to CIC as part of the Talley team, started as COO in 2008 and was promoted to CEO in 2010. With the change in management, she is joining the SmithBucklin staff and will continue as CIC’s CEO.

The meetings and convention industry umbrella group, founded in 1949, represents 33 member organizations, including Meetings Professionals International, the Professional Convention Management Association, Financial and Insurance Conference Planners, International Association of Exhibitions & Events, and many more. The association runs the Certified Meeting Professional Program, the Accepted Practices Exchange (APEX) initiative, the Green Meetings Industry Council, and the Hall of Leaders program, which recognizes pioneers of the industry.