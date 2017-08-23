Menu
Caesars Palace Getty Images
Association Conventions and Expos

Caesars Is Ready for Your Chinese Attendees

Earlier this month, Caesars Entertainment began accepting digital electronic payments in Las Vegas —but not via Apple Pay, and it’s not for U.S. travelers. The company in August began accepting e-payments through WeChat Pay, a platform that is huge in China with about 900 million active users.

The cashless system is now available for Chinese visitors at 16 locations at Caesars Palace, Paris Las Vegas, and the Linq Promenade. Next year, Caesars Entertainment expects to expand the system for use in all Caesars Palace outlets and additional resorts.

In a related move, last September, Caesars became the first U.S. company to market its resorts through WeChat Booking in China. The tool, integrated with the ubiquitous Chinese messaging and payment app, could initially book nine Caesars properties in Las Vegas, and the hotel company plans to add more resorts by the end of 2017.

