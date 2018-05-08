7 People to Congratulate Today: 2018 Hall of Leaders and Pacesetters Awards

The Events Industry Council has just announced its 2018 Hall of Leaders inductees and Pacesetter award winners, recognizing the stars who have put their stamp on the development and future of the meetings and conventions industry.

The Hall of Leaders, which has been recognizing lasting achievements in meetings since 1985, has four new inductees:

• Corbin W. Ball, CMP, CSP, DES, MS, Corbin Ball & Co. (Nominated by Attendee Management Inc.)

• Henry S. Givray, SmithBucklin (Nominated by AMC Institute)

• Edward Liu, CEMS Singapore (Nominated by International Association of Exhibitions & Events)

• Deborah Sexton, FASAE, DLS and Associates (Nominated by Professional Convention Management Association)

The newer Pacesetter Awards, started in 2012, is aimed at emerging industry leaders “who exhibit individual excellence based on innovation, impact, vision, leadership, influence, collaboration, courage, perseverance, and other achievements,” according the EIC. Here are this year’s award winners and they category each is honored in:

• Sustainability & Corporate Social Responsibility: Jeff Chase, Freeman (Nominated by Freeman)

• Innovation: Zena Phillips, CMP, CPCE, Hilton Worldwide (Nominated by National Association for Catering and Events)

• Young Professional: Jessie States, CMM, Meeting Professionals International (Nominated by Meeting Professionals International)

EIC will hold its 2018 Hall of Leaders and Pacesetter Awards Celebration on October 16, 2018 in Las Vegas, during IMEX America.